According to Sky, the German record champions are already making intensive plans for a changing of the guard if their long-standing number one retires. Although Bayern are ready to trust Jonas Urbig as Neuer's successor, they urgently need cover behind him. That need could grow if Sven Ulreich also hangs up his gloves. The 17-year-old talent Leonard Prescott could then step up as third-choice goalkeeper.

Bayern want an experienced backup alongside Urbig, one who is also comfortable in possession. He is also expected to bring leadership qualities and support the 23-year-old. Reports have already linked the club with Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (FC Fulham) and Marvin Schäbe (1. FC Cologne) in that role. Sky has now revealed more names said to be on the shortlist.

Among them, the subscription broadcaster named Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah), Kevin Trapp (Paris FC), Frederik Rönnow (Union Berlin), Lukas Hradecky (AS Monaco), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid) and Rui Silva (Sporting), all of whom are said to be in the thinking at Säbener Straße. The report does add one caveat, though: Bayern Munich have not yet made contact with any of the goalkeepers under discussion.

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Munich are also said to be considering Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg. The 28-year-old, recently invited by Jürgen Klopp to his first training camp as Germany manager, would probably not be blocked from leaving by the Fuggerstadt club. "If someone is among the best in the Bundesliga, then he is certainly a topic for the best teams in the Bundesliga. In Augsburg, it is already part of the philosophy that players are sometimes allowed to leave if they perhaps perform above average," FCA coach Manuel Baumer recently told Bild.

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Dahmen's contract in Augsburg runs until 2027, so he would be available on a free transfer that summer. Neuer's deal also expires then after 16 years in Munich, having repeatedly hinted at the end of his career in recent weeks. In the current season, the now 40-year-old remains officially Bayern's number one, but as part of an agreement he is making way for Urbig even more often than last season. The former Cologne man has so far been between the posts twice this campaign. Most recently in the Bundesliga against SV Elversberg.

Because of his irregular playing time, Klopp let him play the full 90 minutes in each of the last two internationals against Serbia (2-0) and Greece (0-0). Urbig impressed in both matches and, in the goalless draw against the Greeks, also denied a big chance.

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