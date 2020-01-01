Project Nketiah and Lamptey: Ghanaian media criticised for bad reportage amid chase for dual nationals

A former GFA official shared his views on the nation's recent concern in their quest to woo players of Ghanaian descent

Former Football Association (GFA) communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes "negative reportage" about the national team by the local press has not helped in making the Black Stars attractive to players of Ghanaian descent abroad.

The former football governing body spokesman was reacting to comments by GFA Execute Council member and Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoakoh about the bad impact of speculation of the use of black magic by members of the national team in luring players of Ghanaian descent abroad to commit their international future to the West African country.

Ghana are currently pursuing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Brighton and Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey and attack Francis Amuzu about the possibility of playing for the Black Stars.

“We must be mindful of what we say because it affects the mentality of these players who are born and raised in the diaspora," Daara told Nhyra FM.

"And I side with George Amoakoh on our reportage to the outside community about the national team.

“Some of these players love Ghana within. [ and ] Jerome Boateng [who has a Ghanaian father] has an African map with a Ghana highlighted tattooed on his shoulder and has his local Ghanaian name Agyenim written on his body.

"[ defender] Timothy Fosu-Mensah [who was born to Ghanaian parents and] who plays for the has the Ghana flag on his boots whenever he plays.

"It is our duty to find a way of convincing them to do away with the negative stories they have heard about the national team."

Daara also shed light on the new leadership order of the Black Stars announced on Sunday.

attacker Andre Ayew kept his place as main skipper but midfielder Thomas Partey has taken over the first vice-captain's role from Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah.

goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been named as second vice-captain while Asamoah Gyan's general captain's position has been scrapped.

“The GFA may have assessed the current situation and will not take this decision for granted. The current coach CK Akonnor was also aware of the captaincy feud between Abedi Pele and others during his time when he took over," Daara opined.

"He will not want to commit himself to a repetition of that history. I am sure he took the decision with some good conviction as it is not easy to take such decisions.

"It is a delicate issue that needs to be handled with care in order not to ruin the team in the long term.

"The coach can change his captaincy anytime he wants and we must support the decisions they make as we are all Ghanaians and the Black Stars is our national pride.

"Our policy that was followed to choose a captain or a leader can’t be the same as now as the focus and direction of the team may have changed.

"All we have to do is to give our support to the nation as citizens and support no matter what and not based on individual support. Ghanaians want success and that is more important."

Ghana are set to get into action for the first time in 2020 in November with a clash with Sudan but there are rumours the four-time African champions might face and Mali in friendly games earlier in October.