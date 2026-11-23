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Players' union FIFPRO has renewed its fierce criticism of Bayern Munich officials over their treatment of Jamal Musiala. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has reacted with disbelief.

Publicly discussing the Germany international's health and "questioning his salary while he is recovering shows a profound lack of humanity and sensitivity", FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi said in a statement on Monday, according to "Absolut Bayern".

Marchi said Musiala deserves "the support of his club and the assurance that his contract will be honoured", condemning the Bayern officials' comments "in the strongest possible terms".

Marchi also backed the 23-year-old over the question of potential salary cuts: "I stand in full solidarity with Jamal. Bayern must support him throughout his recovery and honour the signed contract unconditionally."

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Marchi pointed to an example from South America: "In Argentina, the collective bargaining agreement for professional footballers protects their agreed salary until they receive medical clearance if an injury or illness beyond the player's control prevents them from playing, even if the contract has already expired."

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Marchi said it was therefore regrettable "to hear officials at a club of Bayern's stature question whether they will honour a contract that is still valid. This is a step backwards for football."

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Why Bayern are surprised by FIFPRO

FIFPRO's criticism left CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen baffled. "Of course, the fans are concerned about the situation because every one of our players is one of us. And yes, that's right! Jamal is one of us! That's exactly why we're looking after him. So it was clear there would be a reaction," he said in an interview with tz/Münchner Merkur and Bild: "But to be honest, I was simply surprised by FIFPro's reaction. That players' association isn't actually represented in Germany at all...."

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Sporting director Max Eberl and coach Vincent Kompany "believe in Jamal, they believe he can get back to his old form, and that's what we're all counting on", Dreesen continued: "And of course, this is about the person. We all want him to be his old self on the pitch again!"

Musiala, who is suffering from a neurological functional disorder with absence seizures, is at the centre of a heated debate at the German record champions. Former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fuelled that debate after the 1-1 draw against Cologne when he publicly questioned Musiala's ability to perform and spoke about possible adjustments to his contract.

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"It was hard to miss that the issue has caused a stir again over the past two days. But I stand by what I said: We have a duty of care to give Jamal time to recover and get back to his old form," Dreesen said of the debate. "At the same time, we also have a responsibility to the club. That's all Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have said too, albeit with different emphases. And I think they are entitled to say that."

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Is there a secret agreement between Musiala and Bayern?

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Musiala's representatives and the club reportedly reached a verbal agreement in the summer . They are said to have agreed to adjust Musiala's contract if the player could not return to his previous level of performance.

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"I wasn't at the meeting in question," Dreesen added regarding the SZ report. "So I can't say anything about it. But if it took place before BR's Stammtisch programme, where Uli spoke about the subject for the first time, then he certainly had that in his heart when he made his comments."

During an appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk two weeks ago, Hoeneß raised the discrepancy between Musiala's salary and his current level of performance for the first time and spoke of a "dilemma". He also cast doubt on whether Musiala could ever return to his best form. "He has an illness that isn't easily cured but can be managed reasonably well with medication," the German record champions' honorary president said on the "Sonntags-Stammtisch" programme, and added: "But whether he will ever have the ability to perform at the level he once did…"