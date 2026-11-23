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Players' union FIFPRO have renewed their sharp criticism of Bayern Munich officials over their treatment of Jamal Musiala. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says he is baffled by the response.

Publicly discussing the international's health and "questioning his salary while he is recovering shows a profound lack of humanity and sensitivity", FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi said in a statement on Monday, according to Absolut Bayern.

Musiala deserves "the support of his club and the certainty that his contract will be honoured", Marchi added, condemning the Bayern officials' comments "in the strongest possible terms".

Marchi also backed the 23-year-old over possible salary cuts: "I stand in complete solidarity with Jamal. Bayern must support him throughout his recovery and honour the contract they signed without conditions."

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He pointed to an example from South America: "In Argentina, the collective agreement for professional footballers protects their agreed salary until they are medically cleared to play if an injury or illness beyond the player's control prevents them from playing, even if their contract has already expired."

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Marchi called it regrettable "to hear officials at a club of Bayern's stature question whether they will honour a contract that is still valid. It is a step backwards for football."

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Why FIFPRO's criticism surprised Bayern Munich

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen expressed his bewilderment at FIFPRO's sharp criticism. "Of course, the fans are concerned about the situation because every one of our players is one of us. And yes, that's right! Jamal is one of us! That's exactly why we're looking after him. So it was clear there would be a response," he told tz/Münchner Merkur and Bild: "But to be honest, I was simply surprised by FIFPro's reaction. This players' union isn't actually represented in Germany at all..."

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Dreesen said sporting director Max Eberl and coach Vincent Kompany are "convinced about Jamal, they are convinced he can get back to his old form, and that's what we're all counting on", Dreesen continued: "And of course it's about the person. We all want him to be his old self on the pitch again!"

Musiala, who has a neurological functional disorder involving absence seizures, has been the subject of heated debate at the German record champions. Former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge intensified the discussion after the 1-1 draw against Cologne when he publicly questioned Musiala's ability to perform and spoke about possible changes to his contract.

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"It was hard to miss that the issue has caused another stir over the past two days. Even so, I stand by what I said: We have a duty of care to give Jamal time to recover and get back to his old form," Dreesen said of the debate. "At the same time, we also have a responsibility to the club. That is all Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have said, albeit with different emphases. And I think they are entitled to say that."

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Is there a secret agreement between Musiala and Bayern Munich?

According to the Süddeutscher Zeitung, Musiala's representatives and the club reportedly reached a verbal agreement in the summer . They are said to have agreed to adjust Musiala's contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance.

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"I wasn't at the meeting in question," Dreesen added regarding the SZ report. "So I can't say anything about it. But if it took place before the BR round-table discussion where Uli first spoke about the subject, then he surely had it in his heart when he made those comments."

During an appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk two weeks ago, Hoeneß first criticised the gap between Musiala's salary and his current ability to perform and spoke of a "dilemma". He also raised doubts about whether Musiala could ever regain his best form. "He has an illness that isn't easily cured, but it can be managed to some extent with medication," the German record champions' honorary president said on the programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch", before adding a provocative thought: "But whether he will ever have the ability to perform that he once had..."