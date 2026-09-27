The Netherlands continue their Nations League group campaign on Sunday against Serbia. Head coach Xavi makes two changes to his team, Voetbalzone predicts. The match in Belgrade kicks off at 18:00 and will be shown live on NPO1.

Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in goal after the Netherlands snatched a late point against Germany (1-1). Denzel Dumfries at right-back and Micky van de Ven at left-back complete the defence. Captain Virgil van Dijk partners Jan Paul van Hecke, who came in for plenty of criticism after his display on Thursday.

After making a strong impact off the bench against Germany, Joey Veerman gets the chance to prove himself from the start on Sunday. Quinten Timber therefore has to settle for a place on the bench. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders keep their places in midfield.

Up front, Brian Brobbey has withdrawn through injury and Joshua Zirkzee has replaced him in the Netherlands squad. Mexx Meerdink, however, leads the line against Serbia. The AZ player impressed off the bench against Germany and had a goal ruled out. ''He has done well and is the only striker. I'd keep him in the team, I'd say,'' Rafael van der Vaart said on NOS.

On the right, Crysencio Summerville keeps his starting spot, while Cody Gakpo, who scored against Germany, starts from the left. Ruben van Bommel produced a fine assist in stoppage time, but starts on the bench again.

Probable Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Gakpo.