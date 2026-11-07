Ajax are chasing a sixth consecutive win against FC Twente this Sunday. Will Julian Brandt be fit for the match in Enschede? Kick-off at the Grolsch Veste is at 14:30, with the match live on ESPN 1.

Against Twente, Míchel Sánchez will stick with Lucas Rosa (right) and Owen Wijndal (left) at full-back. Aaron Bouwman replaces Thilo Kehrer, with Dies Janse alongside him in central defence.

Sofyan Amrabat's injury means Youri Baas moves into Ajax's midfield once again. Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt complete the Amsterdam side's midfield. Brandt missed the game against FC Midtjylland, but Míchel soon expressed hope that the German would make a swift return.

"Julian is always a good option. He is an important player for us. We will ultimately make a decision based on how we see the players recovering ahead of Sunday," the Spanish coach said at a media briefing on Friday.

Captain Davy Klaassen will start as a withdrawn right winger, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left flank. The frequently scoring Tolu Arokodare leads the line through the middle for the Amsterdam side.

Next matches TWE Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

A 1-0 win over AZ and a 1-6 thrashing of Midtjylland have given Ajax a good week. Twente gained confidence with a 3-1 win over Pafos in the Conference League.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Baas, Mokio, Brandt; Klaassen, Arokodare, Ouazane.