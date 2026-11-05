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Rian Rosendaal
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Probable Ajax line-up: who replaces Amrabat and Brandt?

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax
FC Midtjylland
Ajax
Conference League

Ajax will be without several players for Thursday's Conference League trip to FC Midtjylland. Coach Míchel Sánchez must piece together a strong line-up. Kick-off in Denmark is at 18:45, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select. 

Wednesday's team news revealed that Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsygankov and Anton Gaaei will miss the match. Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Yves Bissouma are also unavailable. Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are fit again, but Berghuis is not yet ready to start.

At the MCH Arena, Marc ter Stegen will start in goal. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas in the heart of Ajax's defence against Midtjylland.

Míchel also faces a midfield puzzle. The Spanish coach has indicated that he is seriously considering Daley Blind for the No 6 role. Captain Davy Klaassen and Jorthy Mokio look certain to start.

On the right, Oscar Gloukh will cover for the missing players rather than take up the left-wing role Míchel often gives him. Berghuis will be on the bench. Tolu Arokodare will lead the line for the visitors from Amsterdam, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left.

Next matches
MID

MID

Conference League

05 Nov 2026

AJX

AJX

A 1-0 win over AZ gave Ajax a good dress rehearsal for Thursday. Midtjylland beat FC Nordsjælland 2-3 in a spectacular encounter and sit top of the Superligaen, two points above their nearest challengers, FC Copenhagen.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Blind, Mokio, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.

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