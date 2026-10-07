Real Madrid's French striker Kylian Mbappé has faced scathing criticism in Spain since injuring his knee on national team duty. Now some press reports claim he got into a verbal altercation with Los Blancos coach José Mourinho on Tuesday, with the Portuguese said to have reprimanded his striker before promising to defend him publicly.

Expect Mourinho's next public appearance to be dissected in Spain. The Real Madrid coach is likely to face a flood of questions about Mbappé's recent situation.

Trouble has followed the France captain since he hurt his left knee against Turkey on 25 September in a UEFA Nations League match. Images of his night out at a Parisian nightclub with his partner Ester Expósito, along with a video of his cycling trip in the Swiss Alps, have sparked overwhelming anger in Madrid.

Many read this behaviour as a direct challenge to Real Madrid. A journalist from "Radio Marca" explained that the all-time World Cup top scorer asked the club's board to support his nomination for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, only to be refused, before posing the question: "Is it conceivable that this could have caused some tensions behind the scenes?".

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

The concern in the Spanish capital remains real, according to the "RMC Sport" network, and theories and rumours continue to fuel the debate. The latest came last night on the programme "El Chiringuito": Mourinho is said to have raised the matter directly with his striker on Tuesday, in private, at Real Madrid's training centre, Valdebebas.

Over breakfast, the pair had a private conversation. Mourinho reprimanded him harshly, telling him: "You (expletive)", but the Portuguese coach added: "Outside, I will defend you when asked, but here, no, I will not defend you".

Having resumed individual training on Monday, the French player had hoped to feature against Villarreal in La Liga next Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu. According to "El Chiringuito", he may instead start on the substitutes' bench alongside Vinícius Júnior.

That possibility looks more likely given Mbappé did not train with his teammates on Tuesday. Reports claim that, after Mourinho's reprimand, the former Paris Saint-Germain player took a private jet late in the morning to spend the day in Paris with Real Madrid's approval. He is said to have returned to Madrid shortly after nine o'clock in the evening.



