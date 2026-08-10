Barred from officiating at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, 34-year-old Somali referee Omar Artan finally returns to the spotlight next Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria. He has been appointed to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winners Aston Villa.

The appointment carries real weight for a man who endured a bruising experience in America, denied entry to the country because of his nationality.

Artan told UEFA's website: "Many people expressed their sympathy for me, because when you work for many years to achieve a goal and then are ultimately unable to reach it, it is extremely difficult."

Speaking to Foot Mercato, he added: "Nevertheless, I deeply appreciate the support I received from all over the world. I am truly grateful."

Hardship has followed Artan since childhood. The sudden death of his father and life without his mother forced him to build himself through sheer graft, climbing to the very top of his profession.

"I was fortunate, but I worked hard to get here and I am very proud of that," he continued. "As you can imagine, I grew up in difficult circumstances, but that did not stop me from pursuing my dreams."

His appointment for this European fixture stems from a memorandum of understanding signed in late April between UEFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The deal aims to deepen cooperation between the two bodies across several areas, refereeing among them.

Fully aware of what the moment means, the Somali official is thrilled to represent his continent at this level.

"The level in Europe is exceptional, and the football played there is of very high quality," he said. "I believe CAF referees have a lot to learn from UEFA, just as UEFA referees have a lot to learn from CAF. It is a mutually beneficial relationship."

He went on: "I am honoured to have been chosen to referee this major match. There is a large Somali community in Europe and Austria, and its members are very excited to see me referee a match like this."