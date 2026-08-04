Pedro Neto's list of suitors has grown this summer. AC Milan have entered the running for the Portuguese winger, joining the queue of clubs chasing the Chelsea star even as the London side insist they want to keep him.

The Sun report that Milan have thrown their hat into the ring, placing Neto at the top of their shortlist to bolster the front line as they hunt for a potential replacement for Rafael Leao.

Manchester City are also keen on the Portugal international. Coach Enzo Maresca admires the player's potential after working with him during their time together at Chelsea.

Milan's hierarchy view Neto as the ideal man to succeed Leao should the forward depart this window, especially after the Italian club landed Goncalo Ramos, a close friend of the winger.

Chelsea have slapped a 70 million euro price tag on Neto, and they are in no rush to let him go this summer.

That stance could soften, though. The report suggests Chelsea's heavy outlay on the Morgan Rogers deal might force a rethink if an offer arrives that meets their demands.

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