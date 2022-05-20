Preview: Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview - A season-defining finale

Manchester City are heading into the final game of the season intending to retain the Premier League title. City will be playing Aston Villa at The Etihad on the 22nd of May, 2022, at 4 pm (BST; 8:30 pm IST).

The Blues, under Guardiola, have been successful in the past when there was no margin of error and the Cityzens can take comfort from these previous successes. However, there will be no room for complacency before this season-defining finale.

Favourable Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other 5 times in the Premier League over the past 3 seasons, with Guardiola’s side emerging victorious every time. Scoring 14 goals in the process and conceding only 4. The Blues have had a win percentage of 75.3% under the Spanish tactician, in the Premier League, since he arrived in 2016.

This fixture has proved to be a goal-fest with a minimum of two goals scored in every fixture and a maximum of seven (where City won 6-1 away from home on 12th January 2020.) City managed to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the reverse fixture on 2nd December 2021, with Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva on the scoresheet.

Current Form and Team News

A twelve-game unbeaten streak (with 8 wins and 4 draws) in the Premier League makes Manchester City huge favourites coming into this fixture, with Aston Villa only managing 3 wins in their last 10 Premier League outings.

The Cityzens have a 4-point lead at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more than their challengers, Liverpool. The Blues will be facing Villa without the injured Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Article continues below

Highlights of the season

City’s position in the Premier League is reflective of their enviable consistency, the players producing decisive moments of quality when required the most. That late 93rd-minute winner by Rodri to make it 2-1 against Arsenal springs to mind, it was the perfect way to start 2022.

Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute winner away at Everton is also an example of this squad’s elite mentality. An attacking masterclass in the Manchester Derby on 6th March, which ended 4-1 in City’s favour, and Kevin De Bruyne’s 4-goal haul against Wolves in a 5-1 win away from home, serves as a reminder to the opponents that The Blues are looking to retain their title, and are doing it with style.