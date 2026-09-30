President of the Spanish federation: this is my response to the comparison between the Negreira case and Manchester City

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, has held firm on his country hosting the final of the 2030 World Cup, amid fierce competition with Morocco to land the honour.

Speaking to the media during Spain under-20s' friendly with Mexico, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation touched on Manchester City's situation, Spain's bid to stage the 2030 World Cup final, Infantino's influence and the Negreira case.

One Spain international donated his million-euro bonus to federation staff after winning the World Cup. Asked about it, Louzán told newspaper "AS": "Wonderful news. I had the chance to hear it immediately. It is something concerning our internal organisation, and we can only express our gratitude."

He continued: "We are all aware of the values of our national team and our players, which begin with such a generous gesture, and therefore we must be grateful to the whole team. The commitment is total. Let us continue our journey towards victories and playing wonderful football."

The similarity between the Manchester City and Negreira cases

Pressed on the Manchester City case and its parallels with the Negreira case, in which Barcelona stand accused, Louzán explained: "There is no need for speculation. We will talk when the ruling is issued in the Manchester City case. I have enough matters occupying me here. As for the other case, it is close to me, and we have previously stressed the need to achieve justice as quickly as possible, because I believe it is essential to put an end to this interpretation that constantly uses the Negreira case as a pretext."

He continued: "Something like this should never have happened. Let justice take its course, and we will follow what happens closely."

Was there negligence in the Negreira case? He noted: "There is not much for me to add. The matter is now in the hands of the judiciary, and they must speak as soon as possible. Spain has a lot to talk about, and positive things worth talking about."

He added: "The results that have not yet been announced clearly indicate that Spanish football is at the peak of its prosperity, indeed I would say it is exceptional. We are living the golden age of football. We must learn from the mistakes of the past and avoid repeating them, but this is the golden year of Spanish football."

He went on: "Let us make the most of this opportunity. Let us involve every member of Spanish society; our mission was to inspire every member of Spanish society. And they have succeeded in that."

A possible friendly between Spain and Mexico

Could the senior Spain side face Mexico in a friendly? He replied: "It is a wonderful country, indeed the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. I am delighted to see such a large number of fans in the stands because they live in Spain. We have an excellent relationship, so why not play in Mexico?"

He added: "Some possibilities have been offered to us, but the schedule does not allow for much. There will be an opportunity in 2028. Many countries wish to face Spain. We are a much-loved team."

The competition with Morocco over hosting the 2030 final

On the tussle with Morocco to stage the 2030 World Cup final, the Spanish Federation president said: "The 2030 World Cup begins in Spain with the participation of Morocco and Portugal. It is the centenary year. We are the most important country in the world in the world of football. This tournament, which begins in Spain and Portugal, and in which Morocco also takes part, must conclude in Spain."

He added: "We have to complete the construction of all 11 stadiums, the nine main stadiums and the two neighbouring ones, to host the best World Cup in history."

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, had insisted Spain would not host the final as long as Gianni Infantino remains FIFA president.

Louzán responded: "Javier expressed his strong desire for Spain to host the grand final. I am absolutely certain of that."

Turning to the FIFA elections and Infantino's future, he concluded: "I cannot make the decision on this matter. It must be settled by the 211 countries that have the right to vote. We have to see who will stand as a candidate by 18 November. Infantino has submitted his candidacy papers, and we will wait to see what happens."