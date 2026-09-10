Philippe Diallo has broken his silence. The president of the French Football Federation spoke out for the first time after his executive committee announced on Thursday it would oppose Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president in March 2027.

France's move into the anti-Infantino camp had been coming for days. Today, following a meeting of the federation's executive committee, it became official.

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With six months to go before the FIFA elections, set for 18 March 2027 in the Moroccan city of Rabat, Diallo laid out why France had pulled its support for Infantino.

He told the press, as reported by French newspaper "L'Équipe": "At the beginning, the announcement of Gianni Infantino's candidacy for re-election was received relatively positively. At the end of June, I gave my support, like more than 200 national associations."

"But in July, the conditions for our support were no longer in place," he added. "With my colleagues on the executive committee, we consider that the trust placed in Gianni Infantino has been broken. The current style of managing football is not what we want."

Diallo went on: "Unanimously, the French Federation decided to withdraw its support for Infantino's candidacy for the FIFA presidency. Our position is clear. France has a historic legitimacy to intervene, because it contributed to the founding of FIFA, and we also have a sporting legitimacy, because France has been among the top three in the world for 10 years."

The executive committee also weighed up ways to "make FIFA's governance more transparent in the future".

On that front, Diallo said: "We have decided to open a series of consultations with leading French and foreign figures in the field of good governance, to contribute to UEFA's thinking. And, when the time comes, to appoint the candidate who will carry our colours in the next elections."

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