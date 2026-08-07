Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

President of the Argentine federation: beating England is like winning the World Cup, and the match against Egypt left its mark on us

Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
England vs Argentina
England
Argentina vs Switzerland
Switzerland
Argentina vs Egypt
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
US
England
Switzerland
Egypt

Tabia highlighted the immense pressure against England

Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, said on Friday that the World Cup semi-final against England in 2026 piled immense psychological pressure on the Tango dancers.

The scale of the responsibility towards the Argentine fans, he reckoned, made the match harder than facing Spain in the final.

Read also

Number 3: who is FIFA's hidden man who shook Infantino's throne?

Calls in the Spanish parliament to exclude Morocco from hosting the 2030 World Cup

Speaking to the Argentine network TyC Sports, Tapia said: "The emotional burden, and the responsibility that rested on the players so as not to let the Argentines down, was greater than the one they had when playing against Spain. It (the victory over England) was like winning the World Cup."

He added: "The fans made them feel that this was the match that had to be won, and I think there are matches that left a big mark on us, such as Cape Verde, Egypt and England. They were matches we played from the heart. I did not feel that we would lose."

Argentina had beaten England 2-1 in that semi-final on 15 July at the Atlanta stadium in the United States. The then title holders fell behind to Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute. Enzo Fernandez levelled it in the 85th, before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner two minutes into added time.

Spain settled the final, dominating for long spells and edging it 1-0 through a Ferran Torres goal in extra time.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google