Khalid Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi club Al-Ahli, decided to step down from his position today, Saturday, after two full years at the head of the club's administrative system.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazira" report that Al-Ghamdi will submit his resignation as Al-Ahli president today, Saturday, before announcing his candidacy for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation tomorrow, Sunday.

The federation opened the door to candidates for the upcoming elections, set for 30 August, after former president Yasser Al-Misehal resigned at the end of last month.

According to an earlier report by the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ghamdi will reveal all the details of his candidacy tomorrow, Sunday, including his electoral list of former players and administrators who have worked in Saudi football.

His departure from Al-Ahli comes amid a move to cancel the board elections of non-profit institutions, specifically at Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, in preparation for putting them up for sale.

The outgoing president leaves after two trophy-laden years in the history of the Jeddah club. The team won the AFC Champions League Elite title twice under his watch, as well as the Saudi Super Cup for the first time in nine years.

Al-Misehal, meanwhile, walked away after the Saudi national team failed to escape the group stage at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They finished bottom of Group Eight with two points.