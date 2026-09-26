Spain will submit a bid to host the final stage of the UEFA Nations League, part of a push by the Spanish Football Federation to cement the country's standing as a host of major footballing competitions and events.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, confirmed the plan in the mixed zone at Wembley Stadium following Saturday evening's 3-2 win over England. His country would submit its candidacy to host the semi-final and final, he said, with the bid built around the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the José Zorrilla in Valladolid.

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The move lands at a time when Spain keeps expanding its footprint across the game's biggest events. Alongside Morocco and Portugal, the country will host the 2030 World Cup, a tournament that will also stage three celebratory matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Few grounds rank higher in the race to host the 2030 World Cup final than the Santiago Bernabéu, with the Spanish side determined to keep the showpiece on home soil.

Speaking to Spanish radio station "Onda Cero" before the Nations League clash with England, Louzán said his country "carries the weight" of the tournament with its 11 host cities. He added: "It all began in the Iberian Peninsula, and there it must end, with that grand final match in Spain."

Fouzi Lekjaa had other ideas. This September, the president of the Moroccan Football Federation announced that the World Cup final would be held at the new Hassan II Stadium, a build with an expected capacity of 115,000 spectators.

FIFA, though, have yet to decide which stadium will host the next World Cup final.

Barcelona have already been handed a prize of their own. The executive committee of UEFA awarded the Spotify Camp Nou the 2029 Champions League final.



