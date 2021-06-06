Premier League winner Fuchs joins Charlotte FC for inaugural MLS season in 2022

The Austrian defender becomes the club's fifth signing

Premier League winner Christian Fuchs has become the fifth player to join MLS expansion club Charlotte FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2022.

The 35-year-old fullback has signed a one-year deal with the club with the option for a further year.

Fuchs, who has captained Austria while earning 78 caps for his country, made nine appearances for Leicester this season, having been a part of the Foxes' famous title-winning team.

What did Fuchs have to say?

“I’m impressed with Charlotte FC’s vision for building a successful team,” Fuchs said. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to build upon the pillars of progressive, collective and ambitious that are already ingrained in the Queen City.

"Alongside a diverse staff who make up this club, we can lean on the soccer community from all over the world to create even more of a competitive and hardworking CLTFC family. I look forward to starting from day one to help make Charlotte FC a winning club.”

A move years in the making

Fuchs has had his eyes on a move to MLS for years as the defender has called New York his second home for some time.

The Austrian's wife and two kids live full-time in America, with Fuchs now able to join them stateside as he prepares for his move to Charlotte.

“As we continue to add to our Charlotte FC roster, we are proud to welcome Christian to the club. He is an experienced and proven leader, who has played consistently at a very high level,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

“As a versatile defender who can cover several positions in our defense, Christian will have an integral role in building a competitive team from the beginning.”

The squad so far

Fuchs is Charlotte's fifth signing as they prepare for their first season in MLS.

He is joined by Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz, Australian starlet Riley McGree, MLS veteran Brandt Bronico and Polish youngster Jan Sobocinski as the club moves towards its first preseason in January.

