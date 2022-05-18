Premier League top four race: Tottenham Hotspur favourites, Arsenal hoping for a miracle

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are currently in the race to finish among the top four teams in the Premier League.

Spurs are the favourites among the two sides to book a Champions League berth as they are two points ahead of their rivals Arsenal with one match to go in the season.

The Gunners have an uphill task to finish in the top four as it is no longer in their hands after their loss in the midweek against Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte's side are facing bottom-placed team Norwich City and are the favourites to win their last match.

How does the current Premier League table look like?

Pos Team P W D L F A +/- PTS 1 Manchester City 37 28 6 3 96 24 +72 90 3 Liverpool 37 27 8 2 91 25 +66 89 2 Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73 31 +42 70 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 21 5 11 64 40 +24 68 5 Arsenal 37 21 3 13 56 45 +11 66

How can Tottenham Hotspur finish in the top 4?

Scenario 1

Tottenham beat Norwich in their final match and seal their berth in the top four.

Scenario 2

If Spurs manage a draw against Norwich and Arsenal win their last game against Everton, they would still go through as they have a goal difference of +24, 15 more than Arsenal's +9. In this case, Spurs will not qualify only if Arsenal beat Everton by a margin of 16 goals which is unlikely.

Scenario 3

If Arsenal drop points, then Spurs will finish in the top four irrespective of their result.

How can Arsenal finish in the top 4?

Scenario 1

Arsenal have to win their last match and hope Norwich pulls off a miracle and beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final fixture.

What are Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures?

Arsenal will host Everton in their final match of the season at the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham travel away to face rock-bottom side Norwich City at the Carrow Road Stadium. Both matches will be played on May 22.