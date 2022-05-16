Manchester City are in pole position in the Premier League with 90 points from 37 matches. In their last match against West Ham United, the Cityzens came back from a two-goal deficit to hold West Ham United to a 2-2 draw.

They currently have a four-point lead over second-placed Liverpool but Pep Guardiola's side have played a game more than the Reds.

Klopp's troops play their penultimate match of the Premier League season against Southampton on Wednesday night at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League?

Pos Team P W D L F A +/- PTS 1 Manchester City 37 28 6 3 96 24 +72 90 3 Liverpool 36 26 8 2 89 24 +65 86 2 Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73 31 +42 70 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 21 5 11 64 40 +24 68 5 Arsenal 36 21 3 12 56 45 +11 66

How can Manchester City win the Premier League?

Scenario 1

As things stand, Liverpool can reach a maximum of 92 points from their remaining fixtures. Manchester City are on 90 points and so if they win their last match against Aston Villa, they will be crowned champions.

Scenario 2

If Liverpool lose on Tuesday night, the results of the last matchday become inconsequential as Man City will win the title mathematically who are on 90 points.

Scenario 3

If the Reds manage to get a point in their next match and City lose their final match, Guardiola's side can still win the trophy provided they manage to maintain their superior goal difference over Liverpool which is currently at seven. In this case, if Liverpool win their last match, they will have 90 points, same as Manchester City.

How can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Scenario 1

If Liverpool win their last two matches and Manchester City drop points in their last match, the Reds will be crowned champions as they will have 92 points and City can reach a maximum of 91 points.

Scenario 2

If Liverpool manage a draw and a win in their last two matches and Manchester City lose their last match, the only way they can win the title is if they can improve their goal difference. Liverpool's goal difference at present is +65 while Manchester City's goal difference stands at +72.

What are Manchester City and Liverpool's upcoming fixtures?

Manchester City will host Aston Villa in their final match of the season at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool face Southampton on May 18 away from home and then host Wolves in the final matchday at the Anfield on May 22.