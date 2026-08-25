Enzo Fernández has opened the door to Manchester City. The Argentine has signalled his willingness to join the English club's project, and City are now preparing an official bid to Chelsea to seal the deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Enzo has warmed to the idea of a move to City, with the club emerging as one of his most prominent options this window and manager Enzo Maresca keen to sign him.

The next step sees City send Chelsea a formal offer. Until now their interest had gone no further than contacts and negotiations, but they are ready to get serious.

Chelsea, for their part, have made their position clear. They want a suitable fee to sanction the midfielder's exit, and they need to guarantee they can replace him before the market shuts.

Their valuation is the sticking point. Chelsea had set Enzo's price at £120 million, the main obstacle facing City in the talks.

City stayed interested even after letting Chelsea's previous deadline pass without a bid. Now, with the window closing, they have moved again.