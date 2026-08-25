Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Premier League star opens the door: huge deal edges closer to Manchester City

Transfers
Manchester City
Chelsea
E. Fernandez
Premier League
England
Argentina

A new signing for Maresca

Enzo Fernández has opened the door to Manchester City. The Argentine has signalled his willingness to join the English club's project, and City are now preparing an official bid to Chelsea to seal the deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Enzo has warmed to the idea of a move to City, with the club emerging as one of his most prominent options this window and manager Enzo Maresca keen to sign him.

The next step sees City send Chelsea a formal offer. Until now their interest had gone no further than contacts and negotiations, but they are ready to get serious.

Chelsea, for their part, have made their position clear. They want a suitable fee to sanction the midfielder's exit, and they need to guarantee they can replace him before the market shuts.

Their valuation is the sticking point. Chelsea had set Enzo's price at £120 million, the main obstacle facing City in the talks.

Carabao Cup
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Luton Town crest
Luton Town
LUT
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

City stayed interested even after letting Chelsea's previous deadline pass without a bid. Now, with the window closing, they have moved again.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google