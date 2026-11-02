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로날드 아라우호 (Ronald Araujo)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Premier League shock and Suarez's advice: Araujo recounts the details of his early days at Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
Premier League
R. Araujo
L. Suarez
D. Nunez
England
Uruguay

"Darwin Núñez is my close friend"

Ronald Araujo has lifted the lid on what caught him off guard after swapping La Liga and Barcelona for the Premier League. 

The Uruguayan told "Sky Sports" that matches in England never let you breathe, whatever the opposition's league position.

"Until the ninetieth minute of the game, you don't stop running," he said, pointing to the physical demands and the sheer unpredictability of results in the competition.

Araujo also had warm words for Luis Suarez, the former Barcelona striker now at Inter Miami, who has backed him since his earliest days at the Camp Nou.

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CRY

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

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LIV

"He always tells me what he thinks, and he helps me a lot with that," the defender explained, calling the honest advice of the former Liverpool striker a sign of affection.

Compatriot Darwin Nunez earned praise too. Araujo described him as a close friend who has helped him settle at Liverpool and get to grips with the club and the city.

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