Premier League set start date of September 12 for 2020-21 campaign

The current season, which has seen Liverpool crowned champions of England, will come to a close on July 26 before hitting a seven-week break

The Premier League has set a date of September 12 for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The current season is due to come to a close on Sunday, with the final round of fixtures taking place on July 26.

With the coronavirus pandemic having forced competitive football into a state of lockdown for three months from mid-March, schedules around the world have been disrupted.

More teams

The English game was no different, with fixture lists only played to a finish from June 17.

A flurry of games has seen the campaign completed as quickly as possible, with every effort being made to limit the impact on future events.

The Premier League has decided that a seven-week break will be enough for top-flight teams to get turned around and ready to go again.

A statement on the association’s official website read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.

“The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The 2020-21 season promises to be another hectic one for those in the Premier League, as games have to be squeezed in ahead of the rescheduled European Championship which is set to take place next summer.

There has been talk of the five substitute rule that was implemented for the resumption of competitive action could be carried over from 2019-20.

Teams around the world are also hoping that they will soon be in a position to welcome supporters back through their doors.

The British government has suggested that fans may be able to attend games again from October, although no definitive decision has been made at this point.

Article continues below

When the 2020-21 campaign gets underway, still behind closed doors, will be looking to defend the title they claimed in record-breaking style this term.

, , , and will be among those seeking to chase the Reds down.

European ambitions will be formed by plenty of others, while and are readying themselves for a return to the big time after winning automatic promotion out of the Championship.