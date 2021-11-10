Premier League giants Manchester City have brought on board DreamSetGo as the club's official hospitality experiences partner for their fans from the Indian sub-continent.

The collaboration brings about opportunities such as stadium tours along with tailored travel and matchday hospitality experiences at the Etihad Stadium from the upcoming year. Other inclusions give Manchester City fans from India a chance to get their hands on signed merchandise and more.

"As the first of its kind for the Club within the region, the new partnership builds on our growing presence in India and we look forward to working with DreamSetGo to provide our engaged and dedicated fanbase there with opportunities to enjoy world-class experiences in Manchester when it is safe to do so," said City Football Group's senior vice president of global partnershups sales, Stephan Cieplik.

DreamSetGo co-founder and chief business officer, Monish Shah, echoed, "The partnership reiterates our commitment to offer fans and travellers in India access to the most immersive experiences of world-class sports teams. With innovation at the heart of our organisation, we share the club’s vision of growing their fanbase globally and engage with fans in ingenious ways."

DreamSetGo had recently announced a similar partnership with another Premier League outfit and reigning European champions Chelsea.

Click here to find Manchester City matches for which DreamSetGo is offering exclusive fan experiences:

● Manchester City vs Chelsea - January 15, 2022

● Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - February 19, 2022

● Manchester City vs Manchester United - March 5, 2022

Article continues below

● Manchester City vs Liverpool - April 9, 2022