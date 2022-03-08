Premier League ends agreement with Russian TV broadcaster amid Ukraine invasion as they make £1m donation
The Premier League has ended their agreement with Russian TV broadcaster Rambler (Okko Sport) amid the country's invasion of Ukraine invasion and made a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).
The decision was made to cancel the agreement with Sberbank-owned Rambler in a shareholders meeting in London on Tuesday.
The Premier League's partnership with the Russian broadcaster had been due to run until the end of the season, but all 20 clubs in the division have agreed to the suspension amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Editors' Picks
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- No goals in 10 Champions League games: Should Inter cash in on Arsenal-linked Lautaro Martinez this summer?
What's been said?
The top-flight have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: “The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”
More to follow.