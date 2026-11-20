Share Follow GOAL on Google

Premier League clubs have reached a significant agreement to provide financial backing for top-flight officials facing the threat of legal action from Manchester City’s primary sponsors. The move comes in the wake of September’s high-profile verdict, which found the eight-time English champions guilty of breaching financial regulations.

Advertisement

Top-flight clubs vote to shield Premier League board

Representatives from all 20 clubs met in London on Thursday to vote on indemnifying Premier League executives against potential litigation for Manchester City's sponsors. The motion needed 14 votes to pass, with BBC Sport reporting that only Man City and Nottingham Forest opposed it.

The agreement guarantees legal coverage for CEO Richard Masters alongside board members Alison Brittain, Mai Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry, and Matthew Ryder KC. Any corporate defamation lawsuit from City sponsors could otherwise cost the division billions of pounds.

Sponsors hit back as Masters defends landmark ruling

Backlash from Abu Dhabi-based sponsors began swiftly after September's verdict, when an independent panel found City guilty of 114 of 115 charges involving "sham" contracts that "artificially inflated" earnings. Etihad Airways explored legal options within 24 hours, vehemently denying "improper commercial arrangements" and claiming officials failed to contact the airline during the hearing.

Etisalat followed with a statement on Monday: "Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC [Etisalat] views the published findings of the English Premier League, as they relate to Etisalat, as entirely false and defamatory. Etisalat is actively considering all options relating to its rights and associated legal remedies in this matter."

Advertisement Advertisement

When delivering the verdict in late September, Masters defended the ruling: "The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade. It also vindicates the Premier League’s decision to pursue this case against Manchester City.

Related Topics

"While the process to date has been both long and difficult, the League has remained determined that the facts be established independently. It is a key responsibility of the Premier League to ensure that the Rules, approved by the clubs themselves, are upheld to protect the integrity of the competition. It is paramount that the League remains competitive and fair for all clubs and for the fans. We take that role extremely seriously.

"This disciplinary case, and this decision, are the most significant in Premier League history. There are elements of the case that remain to be decided, including, importantly, what sanction must follow for these breaches. Now we have the Commission’s decision, we are committed to moving swiftly through the remainder of the process, to provide certainty for the League, our clubs and fans."

Advertisement

High-stakes fallout tests Premier League unity

The row highlights the wider commercial jeopardy surrounding the most significant disciplinary case in Premier League history. While the panel's wording addressed nearly a decade of systemic breaches by City, that phrasing has exposed top-flight officials to fierce legal retaliation.

By uniting in London, the remaining 18 clubs have backed the leadership's authority to enforce financial rules. Still, Nottingham Forest's decision to side with City shows complete consensus remains out of reach with billions at stake.

Advertisement

City appeal and pending sanctions prolong uncertainty

Manchester City continue to maintain their innocence and have launched an appeal against the independent commission's findings. That 12-week process is not expected to conclude until early 2027, extending the legal cloud hanging over English football.

Furthermore, the panel has yet to decide what sanctions City will receive for their rule breaches. Until both the punishment and the appeal are settled, the Premier League faces a lengthy off-field battle.