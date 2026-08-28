Rafael Leao has settled his future once and for all. The Portuguese star has snubbed the English and Italian leagues for a shock destination, with the Milan winger on the verge of joining Galatasaray in a deal worth a total of 45 million euros.

"Sky Sport" report that the two clubs have finalised their agreement. The Turkish side will pay 43 million euros as a fixed fee plus 2 million euros in variables and bonuses, while Milan hold onto 20% of the profits from any future sale of the player.

From Aston Villa to Istanbul

Leao had made the Premier League his priority at first. Aston Villa came closest, offering him a verbal deal worth 7.5 million euros a year, but the English club never tabled an official bid and the offer fell short of the player's financial demands.

That opened the door for Galatasaray. They kept raising their offer and tempted him with an ambitious project until they landed his final approval. Leao will sign a huge contract running until 2030, worth 10 million euros a year plus bonuses.

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The story is over: one step from being settled

Only the final official procedures and the medical remain before the deal is done. Leao thereby closes a long chapter with the Rossoneri and opens a new, exciting one wearing the shirt of the Turkish champions.

Few deals in the history of the Turkish league can match it. It marks a powerful statement of intent from Galatasaray in the transfer market and a clear message to their rivals for domestic and continental dominance.