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Francesco Totti has admitted he wishes Roma had shown him more respect, while revealing that family members and friends took advantage of his fame at the peak of his career. The club legend opened up on his late father, his split from his former wife and his relationship with his children in a candid Italian television interview set to air on Tuesday.

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Totti wanted more respect from Roma

Totti has hit out at Roma over the way he was treated in his time as a director at the club, in an interview with Rai 2 programme Belve. The show's new season opens with the full conversation on Tuesday evening, but extracts have already been released.

"I would have preferred the club to respect me more," the former Roma captain told presenter Francesca Fagnani. He also gives a surprise answer when asked about a possible return to the club, though that part of the interview will only be revealed when the episode is broadcast.

'Many fed off me'

Totti was also asked whether anyone had taken advantage of his position during the golden years of his career, and his answer was blunt. "Unthinkable people: family members, friends, relatives. Many fed off me," he said.

"The 2006 World Cup winner spent his entire playing career at Roma and remains the club's greatest icon."

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Emotional words about his father

Totti was visibly moved when talking about his late father, admitting he never told him he loved him. Asked what he missed most, he said: "The hug. They're things you don't do, and then, when the people who are the heart of everything are gone, you feel lost and alone. Without him, it's a different life."

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He went on to call himself a fool for never doing it, and admitted he is repeating the mistake. "Unfortunately, I'm doing the same with my children, and I know I'm wrong," he said.

Totti 'can't forgive' Ilary betrayal

Fagnani also asked about his former wife Ilary Blasi's claim that their marriage would never survive a betrayal.

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"It happened. I can't forgive," Totti replied, ahead of the full interview airing on Tuesday night.