Predicted Ajax line-up: will Julian Brandt start against FC Twente?

Ajax are chasing a sixth successive win when they face FC Twente on Sunday. Whether Julian Brandt will be fit for the trip to Enschede remains the big question. Kick-off at the Grolsch Veste is at 14:30, with the match live on ESPN 1.

Against Twente, Míchel Sánchez will stick with Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back. Aaron Bouwman replaces Thilo Kehrer in central defence alongside Dies Janse.

Because of Sofyan Amrabat's injury, Youri Baas again moves into Ajax's midfield. Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt complete the Amsterdam side's midfield. Brandt missed the match against FC Midtjylland, but Míchel soon expressed hope that the German would make a swift return.

"Julian is always a good option. He is an important player for us. We will ultimately make a decision based on how we see the players recovering ahead of Sunday," the Spanish coach said at a media briefing on Friday.

Captain Davy Klaassen starts as a withdrawn right winger, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left flank. Tolu Arokodare, who has been scoring frequently, leads the line for the Amsterdam side.

Next matches TWE Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

With a 1-0 win over AZ and a 1-6 thrashing of Midtjylland, Ajax have enjoyed a good week. Twente gained confidence with a 3-1 win over Pafos in the Conference League.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Baas, Mokio, Brandt; Klaassen, Arokodare, Ouazane.