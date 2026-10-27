Colombian journalist Pacho Andrade sparked widespread controversy after revealing his selections in the voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He then deleted the post in which he revealed his vote on his X account, a move that only fuelled the questions surrounding his list.

Reactions came thick and fast across the sports media. Several prominent stars found themselves ranked low, while unexpected names crept into the top ten, opening the door to debate over the criteria behind Colombia's vote.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", the inclusion of Mexican striker Julian Quinones, alongside the placings of Luis Diaz and Willian Pacho, drew some of the sharpest criticism. Lamine Yamal's ranking also raised eyebrows after he fell outside the top three.

Kane on top and Messi ahead of Yamal

Andrade picked Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane first, handing him 15 points. Rodri came second on 12 points, with Kylian Mbappe third on 10.

Lionel Messi took fourth with 8 points, ahead of Lamine Yamal in fifth on 7. Erling Haaland landed sixth, and Ousmane Dembele, the reigning winner, slipped to seventh.

Eighth place went to Luis Diaz, followed by Willian Pacho in ninth, with Julian Quinones rounding off the top ten.

As "Foot Mercato" reported, the row grew louder after Andrade deleted the post revealing his selections. He offered no public explanation for doing so up to the time of the report's publication.







