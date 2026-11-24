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Al-Nassr's Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted to feeling frustrated despite his side's victory over Qatar's Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Al-Nassr beat visitors Al Sadd 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Postecoglou told his post-match press conference, in comments carried by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah: "It's important that we win. We've had three wins in the competition, and I think we started the game well and created chances."

He conceded: "Maybe we needed to be more disciplined and control the game more, but winning a Champions League match is great, and it was a great goal from Joao (Felix), who's sitting next to me."

He added: "I'm happy. I didn't smile because I feel a little tired and I have a lot of problems to think about. I'm not the one to be asked about Joao (Felix)'s contract situation, and part of what I love about my job is being part of the story of special players like Joao Felix."

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The Australian was referring to Felix's contract, which expires at the end of the current season. With no renewal agreed yet, he could leave the club just two seasons after joining in the summer of 2025.

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Postecoglou then turned back to the match: "It's frustrating to concede from a set piece. The most important thing is the way we play, create and are entertaining to watch, as long as we keep doing that and defend as an organised unit."

He continued: "I think we're working well and we're constantly improving. Unfortunately, some players have been injured, and (Kingsley) Coman got injured today, but we're playing good football and the players are always pushing to improve. We're still competing in four competitions and we have a chance in all of them, and naturally we'll keep working."

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Coman went down just three minutes in after a collision with an Al Sadd player. He couldn't continue, and Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan replaced him.

It was the French winger's first start for Al-Nassr since a serious injury had kept him out of action. Minutes later he was off again, and now there are questions over his physical condition and whether he's ready to return to matches.

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On his squad, the Australian said: "We have a small squad, but everyone is competing and we're trying to develop the young players, such as Rakan and Saad Haqawi, and that's a positive thing for the team."

Postecoglou finished by addressing last Friday's 3-1 Clasico defeat to arch-rivals Al-Ahli on matchday nine of the Roshn Saudi League.

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He said: "Yes, we're frustrated about losing to Al-Ahli, but the most important thing is that when we lose, we respond in the next match and win it."