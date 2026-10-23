Postecoglou praises Al-Nassr's magic weapon and reveals the secret of its strength

Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on Abdullah Al-Hamdan after the Saudi striker played his part in a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The Australian insists Al-Hamdan brings qualities that make him an influential figure in his plans, even on the days he doesn't get a long spell on the pitch. The striker, Postecoglou says, gives everything to help Al-Nassr hit their targets.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Al-Nassr coach was glowing in his assessment: "Abdullah Al-Hamdan is an excellent player, a player who gives you everything even if he plays 10 minutes, and he is an influential player." It was a verdict that laid bare his faith in the Saudi striker and the role he plays in his tactical thinking.

Al-Hamdan had handed Al-Nassr the lead in the fourth minute, rewarding his coach for the start with an early goal that set the tone for the three points. Cristiano Ronaldo then made it two before Angelo Gabriel wrapped things up with the third.

Postecoglou was quick to stress how much the win mattered. His side knew the game and the surface would test them, yet they got the job done. "The most important thing is winning and coming away with the three points today. We know very well the difficulty of the pitch, and I am very happy with the win," he said.

The result gives Al-Nassr fresh momentum in the hunt for the top of the Roshn League. Postecoglou's words about Al-Hamdan send a clear message about the striker's worth to the group and his knack for making a difference, whether he starts or comes off the bench.



