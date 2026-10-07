Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou has waded into the crisis surrounding his star man Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team, led by Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo sparked a storm with Portugal when he walked out of their camp in Denmark last week, falling out with Jesus over his involvement in the second-round UEFA Nations League clash against Norway.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's trip to face Al-Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park on matchday eight of the Saudi Roshn League, the Australian touched on the row only briefly.

In comments carried by the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", he said: "Ronaldo has come back in good shape, and he is ready mentally and physically, and that is the most important thing."

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He added: "As for the national team and his incident, I was a coach with national teams, and I used to hate it when club coaches commented on national team events."

"Ronaldo played with us with his full effort, and his morale is very high, and now I am his coach at Al-Nassr, and he is an addition for us, and I do not like to talk about what happened with his country's national team," he continued.

The Australian also made a point of saluting the Saudi national team after their triumph at the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".

"Congratulations to the Saudi national team, the players, and the technical and administrative staff. Winning this title is very important," he said.

Postecoglou was equally pleased with the time his side banked during the international break, adding: "We had two new weeks for preparation. It was a longer period than usual, despite the absence of the international players."

Reigning champions Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League on 16 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal and one adrift of second-placed Al-Ittihad.