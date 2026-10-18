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Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Postecoglou: Neom are no easy side, and the injury trap threatens Al Nassr's ambitions

A. Postecoglou
Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Australia
Saudi Arabia

What did the Australian coach say?

Ange Postecoglou has warned his Al Nassr players not to underestimate Neom, insisting the Saudi Pro League newcomers carry qualities that demand respect. The Australian spoke ahead of Tuesday evening's tenth-round meeting between the two sides, with significant absences biting into his squad.

Read also.. A Gulf Cup 27 star shocks Al Nassr with a stunning decision!

Sunday's press conference at the "Dar Al Nassr" conference hall lasted barely three minutes, with only a handful of reporters present. Postecoglou covered the difficulty of the fixture and the toll injuries have taken on his options before Neom visit Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Asked by Al Riyadiah newspaper about his depleted squad, the Australian conceded that the missing names make the job harder. Frenchmen Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan are both out, as is Abdulrahman Ghareeb. That leaves Postecoglou hunting alternatives to keep the side balanced.

"Every match has its own character, but we know that Neom are an opponent not to be underestimated, and we are ready to achieve a positive result and take the three points to continue our journey in the league," Postecoglou said.

His approach, he stressed, changes from game to game according to what each one demands. The coaching staff will settle on whatever gives them the best chance of three points, with Al Nassr desperate to stay in the title race.

He said in conclusion: "We adopt a tactical character specific to each match, and we will work on playing in the appropriate way in order to achieve victory."

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