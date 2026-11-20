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Australian Ange Postecoglou, head coach of Al-Nassr, believes the heat was a major reason for his side's defeat in the Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Ahli, insisting that his team deserved to win the match.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday evening, in a match held over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Speaking after the game, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, Postecoglou said: "It is frustrating to lose a match that you started well. We began the game well and lost, and that is what is frustrating about it."

He insisted his side had done enough: "There is no easy match. Our performance was excellent against a very good team, and with the performance we produced, we deserved to win."

On the defeat itself, he pointed to the conditions: "The weather was hot, and that is normal. We played away from home, and that is what made us drop back. When you play away from home and create these chances, that is a good thing. Tomorrow we will rest, carry on working and then come back."

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He also backed his young players: "Our young players are good, and we still have many matches and competitions ahead of us to take part and play in. Success will come if we keep up the same performance as in the first half."

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The Al-Nassr boss also addressed Senegalese star Sadio Mané's sudden absence from the match , even though he had travelled with the squad to Jeddah.

Postecoglou explained: "As for Sadio Mané, there is nothing more important than what he has going on. He has a son and he deserves the leave. On a personal level, he is one of the best people."

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Al-Riyadiyah had confirmed that family circumstances forced Mané to miss the game.

According to the paper, the Senegalese star welcomed his second child on Friday morning, just hours before the Clasico kicked off. Al-Nassr's coaching staff then allowed him to leave the camp and sit the match out.

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Postecoglou had to abandon the system he'd used in recent matches, pairing Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Fellow Portuguese star João Félix joined them, having arrived in Jeddah on Thursday after international duty with his country against Denmark and Wales in the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

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Postecoglou kept French winger Kingsley Coman on the bench and brought him on in the second half. Coman couldn't change the course of the game.

Mané has made 15 appearances for Al-Nassr in all competitions this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.

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Victory took Al-Ahli to 24 points and fourth in the Saudi league table. They now sit 4 points behind third-placed Al-Nassr, who remain on 28.