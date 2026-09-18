Posecki and Demiral: We are ready for the gold and we do not fear the pressure of Sundowns!

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia go into their highly anticipated clash with Sundowns clear-eyed about the test in front of them. Head coach Marino Pušić and Turkish defender Merih Demiral both confirmed the squad knows the size of the task, yet carries enough experience and preparation to compete in one of its biggest matches.

The Asian champions meet the African champions tomorrow, Saturday, in a meeting of two sides who understand what the big occasions demand. That alone forces Al-Ahli's players to raise their focus, all the more so with the game staged on South African soil and in front of the home crowd.

Pušić raises the bar of the challenge

Marino Pušić made no attempt to play down the opponent. He opened by stressing just how hard this one will be, then sent a message of confidence to his players: Al-Ahli arrive ready to face the champions of Africa.

Speaking to the media, Al-Ahli's coach said: "We are facing a very strong opponent, and everyone knows that. We have every respect for them, they are the champions of Africa, and we are the champions of Asia, and so we too are ready for this match."

There is a balance in how Pušić frames the game. He knows Sundowns boast strong players and real experience, but he refuses to let respect for the opponent slide into retreat or fear. Al-Ahli come in as champions of Asia and want to prove they can live with the best on the continent.

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The occasion itself, Pušić believes, hands Al-Ahli a rare chance to create something different. His supporters will be behind the team despite the game being played abroad, and he counts that as a plus before kick-off.

"It is always wonderful to know that your fans will come to an unfamiliar stadium and in another country in order to support you," Pušić said. "This is a wonderful thing. And as I said, finals are always special, with their atmosphere and different dynamics, and they certainly represent for us a great opportunity to achieve something special."

Demiral draws on the experience of big occasions

Merih Demiral took a different angle. The defender argued that Al-Ahli's experience in big matches can carry the team through the tough circumstances waiting against Sundowns.

"We know it will be a difficult match, but we have many players with experience," the Turkish defender said. "Over the past few years we have played many finals against very strong teams, and so we are aware that tomorrow's encounter will be difficult, but we are ready for it."

Playing in front of Sundowns' supporters does not faze Demiral. His team-mates are used to performing under heavy crowd pressure, which has taught them how to handle the noise waiting in the stands.

He added: "I do not think that will affect us, as we are used to playing in front of our fans who create a lot of noise and pressure in the stands, and so we have become accustomed to such an atmosphere."

Between them, Pušić and Demiral map out two routes into the same game. The coach respects Sundowns' strength while clinging to belief in his side. The defender banks on the know-how his players have earned in big finals and their ease under pressure.