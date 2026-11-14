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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Portugal star after the Denmark scandal: this is what happens when you don't respect your role model

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Brazilian defender Joao Victor, the former Benfica player who currently plays for Russia's CSKA Moscow, sparked widespread reaction after commenting on Portugal's 1-4 defeat to Denmark, in the match held in the city of Braga.

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The player sent a message via his account on "Instagram" to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat that marked Portugal's first outing of the post-Ronaldo era.

João Victor spoke out after a match Portugal played without their former captain, one that ended in a heavy loss to Denmark and handed Jorge Jesus his first defeat since taking charge.

The Brazilian defender didn't stop at the result. He tied what happened on the pitch to the way the Portuguese star had been treated, suggesting his absence and the lack of respect for his standing were worth dwelling on.

From his Instagram account, the CSKA Moscow player posted an image of the scoreboard showing Denmark 4-0 up at the 75th minute, alongside a phrase that took clear aim at what he saw as a failure to appreciate Ronaldo.

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João Victor wrote: "This is what happens when you don't respect your role model". He named no one, yet the meaning was unmistakable.

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His words reached well beyond a single scoreline. They reopened the debate over Ronaldo's place within the Portugal national team after the end of his journey with the side, and the value he carries in the history of Portuguese football. The timing sharpened the point too, posted as the gap widened to four goals, binding the message directly to a match that finished 1-4.

Braga made it hurt all the more. Portugal lost in front of their own fans, and it was Jorge Jesus's first defeat since he took the job.

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Painful as it was, the result did little damage to the bigger picture. Portugal had already booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Nations League, so the loss did nothing to end their run in the tournament.

One point from their next match against Wales will be enough to seal top spot in the group and finish the stage in first place.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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