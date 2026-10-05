The story of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team is not over yet. The superstar announced his retirement from international football after his departure from Portugal, but the Portuguese federation and the national team manager are not ready to accept it just like that.

Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in the Nations League on Sunday evening. After the match, national team manager Jorge Jesus spoke about Ronaldo. "I don't know what is going to happen now. It is up to Cris himself to decide about his own life. If he is called up for the next international break and wants to play for the national team, why not?" said the former Al-Nassr manager.

Speaking to RTP, he said there are no hard feelings. "Resentment? No, it was a misunderstanding that I think can easily be resolved." According to Jesus, it is still unclear when that conversation will take place.

"I have not spoken to him yet. There was actually no problem. Something was created out of nothing, a problem that led to this situation. I am the national team manager, but in the end I do not make the decision."

Jesus then told Sport TV: "He is the one who decides what he wants to do with his life. It is a shame. I worked with Cris for a year at Al-Nassr. We have a very strong and professional relationship," the 72-year-old coach concluded.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) are not letting the matter rest either. Pedro Proença, president of the federation, wants to do everything possible to bring about a reconciliation. "He is the best player of all time. It is entirely justified that Ronaldo is still with the national team, because he has exceptional qualities. That cannot be denied."

Proença added that the situation is a misunderstanding that must be resolved internally. "He could have ended his career after the World Cup, but he did not, out of love for Portugal."

"I know what kind of bond he has with the Portuguese people. Now that the four matches are over, we have the time and the calm to sit down together and resolve the misunderstanding. Cristiano is part of our heritage and he will always be there when the national team manager needs him," Proença concluded.