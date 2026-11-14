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Portugal have announced a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Football Federation have redesigned the number 7 shirt from now on in honour of the 41-year-old forward. Carlos Forbs will be the first to wear it when Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League.

After 23 years, Ronaldo retired from the Portugal national team last week. The forward had become the face of the national side, and his number 7 shirt took on special significance during that time.

The Portuguese Football Federation want to preserve that significance after Ronaldo's departure. They have changed the appearance of the number 7 on the national shirt, while keeping the original design linked to the history he made with Portugal.

"This is another way to immortalise the significance of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us," the Portuguese Football Federation said. For the federation, the decision goes far beyond a change to the shirt.

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In the federation's view, Ronaldo and the shirt number have become inseparable. "There are stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever be connected to Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement said.

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"From today, we have a different number 7 on the shirt, with the same essence and the same pride. We are preserving the previous design to immortalise a story that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Cristiano!" the federation concluded.

Carlos Forbs will take over the number. The former Ajax forward will be the only Portugal international wearing 7 against Denmark on Saturday evening, becoming the first to wear the redesigned version in an international match.

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In the stands, supporters will have their own chance to mark Ronaldo's departure on Saturday evening. According to De Telegraaf, UEFA have given permission for a standing ovation in the seventh minute. Fans at the Estádio Municipal in Braga can thank their former captain.

Ronaldo ended his international career with impressive statistics. The former Ajax forward made 234 appearances for Portugal over 23 years and scored no fewer than 146 goals. He also won the European Championship with his country in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

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With Ronaldo gone, Portugal begin a new chapter. Head coach Jorge Jesus must carry on without the long-serving captain, while Forbs takes over the iconic number 7 shirt.