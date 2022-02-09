Cristiano Ronaldo, undoubtedly, is the most influential figure in the Portuguese national team and is one of their greatest players of all time.

He guided the team to their first-ever international trophy when Portugal lifted the Euro 2016 title defeating France in the final. Ronaldo once again led them to a second trophy win in 2019 when A Seleção lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester United star also holds almost all the major records for the Portuguese side like he is their most-capped footballer (184), highest goalscorer (115), and has scored the most hat-tricks for the national side (10).

Ronaldo is the only Portuguese player to have appeared in four World Cups and scored in each one of them. He is also Portugal's highest goalscorer in European Championships - 14 in five editions (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020).

Since 2003- when Ronaldo made his international debut- the European side has played 184 international matches with Ronaldo in the side. They won 140 of those games, with a win percentage of 76.08.

Portugal have also played 49 times without Ronaldo in this period. Out of this, they won 28, drew 11 times and lost on 10 occasions. Without their superstar, Portugal's win percentage is 57.14.

Here we take a look at how Portugal performed without Ronaldo in the 17 years.