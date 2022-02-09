How have Portugal performed without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Goal takes a look at Portugal's performance without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo...

Cristiano Ronaldo, undoubtedly, is the most influential figure in the Portuguese national team and is one of their greatest players of all time.

He guided the team to their first-ever international trophy when Portugal lifted the Euro 2016 title defeating France in the final. Ronaldo once again led them to a second trophy win in 2019 when A Seleção lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester United star also holds almost all the major records for the Portuguese side like he is their most-capped footballer (184), highest goalscorer (115), and has scored the most hat-tricks for the national side (10).

Editors' Picks

Ronaldo is the only Portuguese player to have appeared in four World Cups and scored in each one of them. He is also Portugal's highest goalscorer in European Championships - 14 in five editions (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020).

CRISTIANO RONALDO PORTUGAL 2016

Since 2003- when Ronaldo made his international debut- the European side has played 184 international matches with Ronaldo in the side. They won 140 of those games, with a win percentage of 76.08.

Portugal have also played 49 times without Ronaldo in this period. Out of this, they won 28, drew 11 times and lost on 10 occasions. Without their superstar, Portugal's win percentage is 57.14.

Article continues below

Here we take a look at how Portugal performed without Ronaldo in the 17 years.

Date

Match

Competition

Result

17/8/05

Portugal 2-0 Egypt

International friendly

W

21/6/06

Mexico 1-2 Portugal

World Cup 2006

W

2/6/07

Belgium 1-2 Portugal

Euro 2008 qualifiers

W

26/3/08

Greece 2-1 Portugal

International friendly

L

15/6/08

Switzerland 2-0 Portugal

Euro 2008

L

20/8/08

Portugal 5-0 Faroe Islands

International friendly

W

6/9/08

Malta 0-4 Portugal

2010 World Cup qualifiers

W

10/9/08

Portugal 2-3 Denmark

2010 World Cup qualifiers

L

10/6/09

Estonia 0-0 Portugal

International friendly

D

12/8/09

Liechtenstein 0-3 Portugal

International friendly

W

14/10/09

Portugal 4-0 Malta

2010 World Cup qualifiers

W

14/11/09

Portugal 1-0 Bosnia

2010 World Cup qualifiers play-offs

W

18/11/09

Bosnia 0-1 Portugal

2010 World Cup qualifiers play-offs

W

3/9/10

Portugal 4-4 Cyprus

Euro 2012 qualifiers

D

7/9/10

Norway 1-0 Portugal

Euro 2012 qualifiers

L

26/3/11

Chile 1-1 Portugal

International friendly

D

29/3/11

Portugal 2-0 Finland

International friendly

W

14/11/12

Gabon 2-2 Portugal

International friendly

D

26/3/13

Azerbaijan 0-2 Portugal

2014 World Cup qualifiers play-offs

W

11/9/13

Brazil 3-1 Portugal

International friendly

L

15/10/13

Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg

2014 World Cup qualifiers play-offs

W

31/5/14

Portugal 0-0 Greece

International friendly

D

7/6//14

Mexico 0-1 Portugal

International friendly

W

7/9/14

Portugal 0-1 Albania

Euro 2016 qualifiers

L

31/3/15

Portugal 0-2 Cape Verde

International friendly

L

16/6/15

Italy 0-1 Portugal

International friendly

W

11/10/15

Serbia 1-2 Portugal

Euro 2016 qualifiers

W

14/11/15

Russia 1-0 Portugal

International friendly

L

17/11/15

Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal

International friendly

W

29/5/16

Portugal 3-0 Norway

International friendly

W

2/6/16

England 1-0 Portugal

International friendly

L

1/9/16

Portugal 5-0 Gibraltar

International friendly

W

6/9/16

Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

2018 World Cup qualifiers

L

3/6/17

Portugal 4-0 Cyprus

International friendly

W

2/7/17

Mexico 1-2 Portugal

Confederations Cup 2017

W

10/11/17

Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia

International friendly

D

14/11/17

USA 1-1 Portugal

International friendly

D

25/5/18

Portugal 2-2 Tunisia

International friendly

D

2/6/18

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

International friendly

D

6/9/18

Portugal 1-1 Croatia

International friendly

D

10/9/18

Portugal 1-0 Italy

2018 UEFA Nations League

W

11/10/18

Poland 2-3 Portugal

2018 UEFA Nations League

W

14/10/18

Scotland 1-3 Portugal

International friendly

W

17/11/18

Italy 0-0 Portugal

2018 UEFA Nations League

D

20/11/18

Portugal 1-1 Poland

2018 UEFA Nations League

D

5/9/20

Portugal 4-1 Croatia

2020 UEFA Nations League

W

14/10/20

Portugal 3-0 Sweden

2020 UEFA Nations League

W

4/9/21

Qatar 1-3 Portugal

International friendly

W

7/9/21

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal

2022 World Cup qualifiers

W

Total

28W, 11D, 10L