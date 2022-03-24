Portugal to Italy - Which footballing powerhouses have missed out on the World Cup in the past?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty

Portugal and Netherlands have missed out on the World Cup on most number of occasions...

2016 Euro Champions Portugal and four-time World Cup winners Italy are in danger of missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two giants will have to go through the play-offs round to make it to the 2022 World Cup. Only one of the two sides will be able to book their berth in the finals of the competition

Italy had missed out on the World Cup in 2018 as well and they will hope not to repeat that this time around. Especially since they had won Euro 2020 last year.

Among the traditional powerhouses of football, Portugal have missed out on a World Cup spot the most number of times in history. The Seleccao have failed to progress to the final round on 13 occasions out of the last 20 editions of the World Cup (qualifiers started from 1934 World Cup).

Editors' Picks

Other than Portugal, Netherlands and France have missed a World Cup spot on eight and five occasions respectively.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at the big teams who have missed a World Cup spot in the past.

Edition

Teams

Host

Defending champions

2018

Netherlands, Italy

Russia

Germany

2010

Belgium

South Africa

Italy

2006

Belgium, Uruguay

Germany

Brazil

2002

Netherlands

Japan & South Korea

France

1998

Uruguay, Portugal

France

Brazil

1994

Uruguay, Portugal, England, France

USA

Germany

1990

France, Portugal

Italy

Argentina

1986

Netherlands

Mexico

Italy

1982

Netherlands, Portugal, Uruguay

Spain

Argentina

1978

Portugal, England, Belgium, Uruguay

Argentina

West Germany

1974

Belgium, England, Portugal, Spain, France

West Germany

Brazil

1970

Portugal, France, Spain, Netherlands, Argentina

Mexico

England

1966

Netherlands

England

Brazil

1962

Belgium, France, Netherlands, Portugal

Chile

Brazil

1958

Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay

Sweden

West Germany

1954

Portugal

Switzerland

Uruguay

1950

Portugal

Brazil

Italy

1938

Portugal

France

Italy

1934

Portugal

Italy

Uruguay