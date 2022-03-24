Portugal to Italy - Which footballing powerhouses have missed out on the World Cup in the past?
2016 Euro Champions Portugal and four-time World Cup winners Italy are in danger of missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two giants will have to go through the play-offs round to make it to the 2022 World Cup. Only one of the two sides will be able to book their berth in the finals of the competition
Italy had missed out on the World Cup in 2018 as well and they will hope not to repeat that this time around. Especially since they had won Euro 2020 last year.
Among the traditional powerhouses of football, Portugal have missed out on a World Cup spot the most number of times in history. The Seleccao have failed to progress to the final round on 13 occasions out of the last 20 editions of the World Cup (qualifiers started from 1934 World Cup).
Editors' Picks
- NXGN 2022: The 50 best wonderkids in football
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- NXGN 2022: The 20 best wonderkids in women's football
- The making of NXGN 2022 winner Jude Bellingham: The 'small and lanky' teenager who became football's best wonderkid
Other than Portugal, Netherlands and France have missed a World Cup spot on eight and five occasions respectively.
Here, we take a look at the big teams who have missed a World Cup spot in the past.
Edition
Teams
Host
Defending champions
2018
Netherlands, Italy
Russia
Germany
2010
Belgium
South Africa
Italy
2006
Belgium, Uruguay
Germany
Brazil
2002
Netherlands
Japan & South Korea
France
1998
Uruguay, Portugal
France
Brazil
1994
Uruguay, Portugal, England, France
USA
Germany
1990
France, Portugal
Italy
Argentina
1986
Netherlands
Mexico
Italy
1982
Netherlands, Portugal, Uruguay
Spain
Argentina
1978
Portugal, England, Belgium, Uruguay
Argentina
West Germany
1974
Belgium, England, Portugal, Spain, France
West Germany
Brazil
1970
Portugal, France, Spain, Netherlands, Argentina
Mexico
England
1966
Netherlands
England
Brazil
1962
Belgium, France, Netherlands, Portugal
Chile
Brazil
1958
Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay
Sweden
West Germany
1954
Portugal
Switzerland
Uruguay
1950
Portugal
Brazil
Italy
1938
Portugal
France
Italy
1934
Portugal
Italy
Uruguay