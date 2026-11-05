The legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, surprised football fans today, Thursday, by retiring from international football with the Portugal national team, after a historic career with "the Navigators".

The decision came weeks after his dispute with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, which saw him leave the team's camp during the last international break.

Ronaldo wanted to carry on with Portugal and chase his dream of scoring his 1000th career goal in its shirt. Jesus stood ready to include him in the squad he will announce tomorrow. Yet the Al-Nassr star took the initiative, announcing his international retirement today.

So ends one of the finest stories of an international player with his country. Cristiano delivered a legendary journey that will remain immortal in the history of football.

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The beginning of the journey with Portugal

Cristiano did not come to complete what others had started, nor to add a title to a great giant already stacked with trophies. He came to a team far from the ranks of the major national sides, one whose ambitions did not exceed qualifying for international tournaments. He put it on the football map, led it to the podiums of coronation, and inspired an entire generation that nothing is impossible in football.

In August 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo was 18 years and 6 months old. He had stolen the spotlight with his brilliance in the Sporting Lisbon shirt, and that form led Manchester United to sign him.

His level caught the attention of Portugal's Brazilian coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari, who included him in the team despite the big names in Portuguese football at the time.

Scolari fielded him in the first match straight after the call-up, a friendly against Kazakhstan.

More call-ups followed for the young star. He took part in the preparations for Euro 2004, where he scored his first international goal, in the opening match against Greece.

Portugal lost the final to Greece, but the tournament officially announced the emergence of a great star in their ranks, even if their number one at that time was Luis Figo.

Portugal before the Cristiano era

Before Ronaldo emerged, the team nicknamed "the Navigators" did not belong among the great powers of world football like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy and others.

Many saw the "Brazil of Europe" as a national team blessed with exceptional individual skill and enjoyable football, but never a permanent contender for titles. Their presence on the global stage came in intermittent flashes, followed by absence for long years.

At World Cup level, Portugal managed just 3 appearances before the Ronaldo era: 1966, 1986 and 2002.

During those rare appearances, the most prominent achievement dates back to the 1966 England World Cup under the legend Eusebio, when the team claimed third place. The rest of the decades brought near-total absence, interspersed with early exits from the group stage in Mexico in 1986 and in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

As for the European Nations Cup, Portugal reached the finals on just 3 occasions before 2003: the 1984, 1996 and 2000 editions.

They reached the semi-final on their first appearance in 1984 and repeated it through the "golden generation" led by Luis Figo at Euro 2000. Still, their record stayed completely empty of any continental crown.

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A historic transformation in the Ronaldo era

Portugal's real history in football began in the Cristiano Ronaldo era. The senior national team achieved what many had dismissed as mere dreams.

Across the 23 years of Ronaldo's international career, Portugal never missed a World Cup or a European Nations Cup.

Consider this: in all the decades before Ronaldo, Portugal reached 3 World Cups. In the era of the Don, they appeared 6 times in a row.

The same goes for the Euro. They had taken part only 3 times throughout their history, then doubled that number with Cristiano in the side.

Portugal before Ronaldo had never claimed a title. Now they hold 3: the Euro crown and two Nations League titles.

At international ranking level, Portugal dropped out of the top ten only once in the Ronaldo era, when they came 11th in 2008.

Winning Euro 2016 lifted Portugal to the best ranking in their history, third in the world, something that would have seemed pure fantasy in previous decades.

Historic numbers for Cristiano with Portugal

Over 23 years, Cristiano racked up a string of historic numbers in the Portugal shirt. He is the most capped at international level, with 234 matches.

The Don is also the player who has scored the most for his country in history, with 146 goals and 45 assists. He stands as the only player ever to score in 6 World Cup editions.

Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer of the European Nations Cup, with 14 goals. He is also the all-time top scorer for the Portuguese at the World Cup, with 11 goals.

Ronaldo changes the Portuguese mentality

Cristiano Ronaldo did not settle for scoring goals. From his earliest days with Portugal, his insistence on claiming titles changed Portuguese ambition completely.

Qualifying for the World Cup and the European Nations Cup had once been a dream. Now qualification became routine, and the goal became silverware.

Some mocked Ronaldo when he said long ago that his greatest dream was to be the best player in the world while claiming titles for Portugal. He fulfilled that promise, leading "the Navigators" up the podiums of coronation 3 times, something no fan had dared imagine before.

His presence in the national team imposed plenty on opponents and raised the ambition of every Portuguese, as many former stars in Portugal and beyond will attest.

During the farewell messages today, many former stars in Portugal, and plenty of clubs too, thanked Cristiano. They confirmed he inspired them to succeed and to chase what some might see as impossible.

Cristiano and a lasting impact on Portugal

At 18 years and 6 months, Cristiano did not join one of the giants of world football. Portugal were a mid-level side, capable of playing the dark horse and serving up enjoyable football, but never a real candidate for titles.

His role in Portuguese football will not end with his international retirement. What he achieved, what he changed in the minds of the young, and what he planted in their souls will leave its mark for decades to come.

Many in Portugal, and plenty beyond it, now speak of Ronaldo as a source of inspiration, a reason to insist on success and never to surrender in the face of what looks impossible.

What Cristiano offered Portugal is perhaps best summed up by the Portuguese Economy Minister, Manuel Castro Almeida, who said "many people do not know Portugal except because of Cristiano Ronaldo". He pointed out that the star's importance extends far beyond football and counts as a major economic and civilisational value for the country.