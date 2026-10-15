Split narrowly avoided serious trouble overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. Croatian police arrested almost 60 people and prevented a fight involving 'hundreds' of supporters, according to Croatian outlet index.hr.

Last week, Ajax had warned their supporters to take care in Split because Hajduk's fans have a notorious reputation.

Ajax supporters arrived in the Croatian coastal city on Wednesday. Police immediately arrested 18 of them at an outdoor café because they allegedly had weapons on them.

Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, tensions came to a head. According to Croatian media, hundreds of people had gathered for a confrontation between the two groups.

Footage from the Hooligans.cz account shows a large group of Hajduk supporters gathering on the Riva, the city's promenade.

In other footage, a few minor scuffles break out before police quickly intervene. Officers arrested 57 people in total, including Dutch and Croatian nationals.

Hajduk Split and Ajax kick off at 18:45 on Thursday in the first match of the Conference League league phase for both teams.



