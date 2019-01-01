'Pogba Out!' - Man Utd sign outside Carrington training ground graffitied amid exit rumours

The midfielder has previously suggested it could be time for a new challenge and it would appear that there are some supporters who want him gone

A sign outside 's Carrington training ground has appeared to have been spray painted with the message 'Pogba Out' amid speculation over the midfielder's future.

The Frenchman has endured a testing time at Old Trafford since returning from in 2016 and faced further criticism in August when he missed a penalty against .

Having been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Zinedine Zidane keen to take him to , Pogba's long-term future at the club remains uncertain.

An image has now circulated on social media appearing to show a sign at the club's training ground daubed with 'Pogba Out' in red spray paint.

The picture comes at a time where it seems some fans are losing patience with the 26-year-old as United continue to stumble in their pursuit to return to former glories, with Pogba having previously suggested he wants a new challenge.

Playing in the under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, the club are desperate to get back into the top four and challenge for the title.

However, after drawing 1-1 at Molineux, the Red Devils succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to and already trail Premier League leaders by five points after just three matches.

As Pogba is one of the club's star names, his performances are often under intense scrutiny, particularly when things don't go to plan.

Supporters and pundits alike were irked when Marcus Rashford stepped aside for Pogba to take the spot-kick at Wolves, only for Rui Patricio to keep out the attempt and ensure his side earned a point.

Pogba was targeted with vile racist abuse on social media following the incident, while Rashford suffered similar treatment after hitting the post as the Red Devils missed another penalty against Palace.

Solskjaer backed his player following the penalty furore and insisted that while abuse makes Pogba stronger, it must stop.

"Paul's a strong character and it makes him stronger," he said. "When you speak to him, he's fine and I just cannot believe we're still sat here in 2019 talking about these instances.

"Social media is a place where people - as Harry [Maguire] said - can hide behind fake identities, I don't think it's not down to me to change it but there are so many Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on Twitter I know it's not me!

"We've got to do something about it and the authorities have got to do something about the ones who spread this hate.

"We need to protect individuals and protect people. When there are death threats and racism, they are serious incidents. Sometimes you get annoyed.

"What can we do about it? Us as Man United, we're not going to ban our players on social media, we have to spread the good word, because there is so much good we can use social media for but we have to stop those incidents."

United are back in action on August 31 when they face Ralph Hasenhuttl's .