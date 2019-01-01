Pogba models new Manchester United away kit as Real Madrid links continue

The Premier League club have unveiled their away shirt, with the Frenchman among those included in photos despite transfer rumours

Paul Pogba is included among players chosen to unveil the club's brand new away shirt for the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The new kit, designed by adidas, takes inspiration from Manchester's creative district, the Northern Quarter, and featured a savannah-toned colourway and intricate pattern.

That pattern is inspired by the various mosaics located around the Northern Quarter and is supplemented by a black trim.

Pogba is featured among the players modelling the kit despite recent links regarding a move away from the club.

The French midfielder made waves when he stated that he could seek a new challenge, and those rumours were only fuelled when his agent, Mino Raiola, said that he was working towards a move.

are seen as the club in prime position to add Pogba, but would need to raise funds with the sale of Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez before making a concerted pursuit.

Pogba is joined by the likes of Juan Mata, who recently signed a new Manchester United deal, as well as Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic.

The Frenchman was also pictured when Manchester United unveiled their home strip for the upcoming season, which was inspired by the club's 1999 Treble-winning heroics.

It is a fitting throwback for the club and their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored the vital goal in that year's final against .

Pogba may not be the only current United star to never wear the two new strips in a competitive game, though, as Romelu Lukaku has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after falling behind Rashford as the club's starting striker.

The Red Devils held a meeting with on Thursday to discuss a proposed move with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirming the club have made an "official approach" to United to sign the Belgian star.

United finished sixth in the Premier League this past season, with Solskjaer coming into the fold to replace Jose Mourinho midway through the campaign before signing a permanent contract to stay on as manager.

The club have already made two signings ahead of the new season, with winger Daniel James joining from Swansea while full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka moved to Old Trafford after shining with .