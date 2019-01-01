'Pogba & Lingard are childish' - Man Utd duo need to be happy in order to perform, says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker feels criticism of two Old Trafford midfielders can be unfair at times, with both still looking to iron out faults

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are considered to have a “childish” mentality, with former striker Dimitar Berbatov claiming that both need to feel happy in order to play well.

Two products of a famed academy system at Old Trafford have not always enjoyed the full support of a loyal fan base or the wider footballing world.

Criticism has come their way on a regular basis, with serious questions asked of their consistency and contribution to the collective cause in Manchester.

Berbatov believes things can be taken too far at times, with Pogba a World Cup winner and Lingard an established international.

The ability they possess is without question, but they are considered to be fragile characters with much to learn when it comes to ignoring unwelcome comments and focusing on their respective games.

Ex-Red Devils frontman Berbatov told the Daily Mail when asked if Pogba and Lingard get a hard time purely because they play for United: “Some fans just say things because they want to say something and they have the freedom to say bad things that are not always deserved.

“Young players need to express themselves how they see life. If they are happy, they will translate that on the pitch.”

The Bulgarian added: “Players like Lingard and Pogba they see differently to you and I. More childish, more boyish because they are young.

“As long as they are happy, they will put this feel into the game and it will benefit them, and the team will benefit.

“You can read a lot of negativity around social media and we are all human beings. It goes [in your head] and you start questioning yourself. Then you don't play well, and the team lose and that is not good for anyone.”

While suggesting that Pogba and Lingard should not be judged so harshly due to their age, both are now seasoned performers.

They are 26 years old and have been around long enough to know what is expected of them.

With plenty of domestic and international experience under their belts, they should be approaching their peak years and fulfilling their undoubted potential.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that happens in 2019-20, with United looking for key men to step up this season and help to get the club back on track after another period of instability and regression at Old Trafford.