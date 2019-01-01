'Pogba & Fred Man Utd's worst midfield since Park & Rafael' - Parker sees 'nothing good' about Red Devils

A former defender at Old Trafford has questioned the direction in which the current side are heading, with bemusing calls made on and off the field

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned “there is nothing good to say about these days”, with Paul Parker claiming a midfield of Paul Pogba and Fred is the club’s worst since experimenting with Ji-Sung Park and Rafael.

The Red Devils had and internationals in their engine room for a derby date with arch-rivals on Wednesday.

Neither were able to put in a productive performance, with an inability to retain possession and take control of proceedings contributing significantly to a 2-0 defeat.

That reversal at Old Trafford has kept United stuck in sixth spot in the Premier League table and sweating on qualification for 2019-20.

Parker admits some bemusing decisions are being taken on and off the field, with United doing themselves few favours as they struggle with a rebuilding project that was first taken up on the back of Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The former Red Devils defender told Eurosport: “There is nothing good to say about United these days, because you can’t see where the next win is coming from.

“Paul Pogba, in particular, was very poor [against City].

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield of Pogba and Fred is the worst they have had since Rafael and Ji-Sung Park started for United against on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

“This is the poorest United squad in a long time, and people have been fooled over the last few years.

“The , League Cup and the Europa Cup wins were achievements, but instead of papering over the cracks they appear to have plastered over them so that people haven’t realised just how far United have fallen behind Manchester City.

“United’s hierarchy have lost focus and it can only go on for so long.

“They keep talking about bed partnerships, tyre partnerships, and other sponsorship deals. But companies won’t want to be associated with the club if they keep losing.

“The club’s fame is a double-edged sword. When you’re down, the press and public will keep focusing on your shortcomings, which won’t attract anyone to the club.”

United remain an attractive proposition to new recruits, but they do need to start showing signs of progress if they are to land the calibre of player Solskjaer is considered to be in need of during the summer transfer window.