Pogba & De Ligt's agent Raiola assures his players three-month ban won't impact transfer moves

The Manchester United midfielder's representative has responded to the sanction, which seemingly applies only to domestic football in Italy

Football agent Mino Raiola has reassured his clients that they will not be impacted by the three-month ban he has been given by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Raiola represents some of the leading players in the game, including star Paul Pogba, midfielder Marco Verratti, captain Matthijs de Ligt and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, he was suspended for three months by the FIGC's Sports Procurators Commission on Wednesday, with his cousin, Vincenzo Raiola, banned for two months.

No written reasons were given for the suspension, with a FIGC statement reading: "The Sports Procurators Commission, any other exception, deduction and defence rejected, condemns Mr Carmine [Mino] Raiola and Mr Vincenzo Raiola, on his own behalf and as legal representatives of the companies they represent to sanction of the suspension from the exercise of the activity of sports attorney to the extent, respectively: with regard to Mr. Carmine Raiola, of three months, with regard to Mr. Vincenzo Raiola, of two months."

One of Raiola's main clients, Pogba, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with reported as potential suitors.

The Manchester United midfielder's brother, Florentin, claimed recently that "things are going to happen" in the summer window, hinting that a switch to La Liga could be in the offing.

Ajax centre-back De Ligt, who is a top target for a number of Europe's leading clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City, is another who is likely to move when the season finishes and is represented by Raiola.

The 51-year-old is, however, adamant that the players he represents will suffer no repercussions as a result of his ban and he has vowed to seek "justice" over the decision.

In a statement released on his Twitter page, Raiola wrote: "This 'Italian Ban' is not a surprise, unfortunately. My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by a political willing, without taking into the right consideration the reason of law.

"It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies. Law and justice however must prevail in any civil and correct system and I hope that my position will be remitted within the right lines in the coming steps of this story.

"I guess the Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem and my opinions could have had an influence in the evaluation of the matter.

"I will seek justice against this injustice and for freedom of speech in every legal court possible to me as my main task is in the interest of Italian football.

"I will proudly conduct this fight in order to obtain what it is in conformity with law. This discussion is contained to the Italian territory and has no repercussion on the players I represent."