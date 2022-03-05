Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has refused to be drawn on transfer links to Paul Pogba although insisted he enjoyed a "great relationship" with the midfielder, before joking that he always beats him at basketball.

Pogba left Juventus for Manchester United for a then-world record transfer fee of £100 million ($134m) in 2016, although his spell at Old Trafford has been inconsistent.

The Frenchman's contract expires this summer and Juve have been linked with bringing Pogba back on a free transfer but Allegri has batted away those claims.

What has been said?

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Juve's weekend Serie A meeting with Spezia, Allegri said: "Pogba? It makes no sense to talk about the market now. He's a Manchester United player, I don't know what he's going to do next season.

"It's true that I had a great relationship with him, but he's angry with me because I always beat him at basketball!"

Will Pogba return to Juve?

Pogba has made the move from Old Trafford to Turin before, departing on a free transfer in 2012 after being unable to agree new terms at Old Trafford.

In four years at Juve, he emerged as one of the world's best midfielders and was key in Allegri's side who dominated Serie A and reached the Champions League final in 2015.

This persuaded United to spend a world record fee to bring him back, although he now looks set to leave on a free once again, with time running out for the Red Devils to get a new contract sorted out.

The player himself, meanwhile, has refused to comment on what he plans to do next, while his agent Mino Raiola teased back in September 2021 that "Turin is still in his heart".

