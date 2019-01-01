Pochettino: Spurs care more about trophies after overtaking Arsenal

Tottenham have become north London's top dogs in the Premier League, but the challenge now is to support that standing with major silverware

Mauricio Pochettino says ’s focus has shifted from overtaking to the pursuit of major silverware.

When the Argentine took the reins in north London, Spurs found themselves operating in the shadow of their neighbours at Emirates Stadium.

That role has been reversed, with Tottenham now the side harbouring Premier League title aspirations and enjoying deep runs into competition.

Pochettino believes he has delivered on knocking arch-rivals from their perch, with the next challenge for him and an ambitious club to land a first trophy since 2008.

"We knew Tottenham had a massive history and top players but never really believed they could win and be in the final of the Champions League,” Pochettino told The Premier League Show on the progress he has overseen across five seasons.

"We are close to the dream of winning the Champions League and the Premier League but we must be focused.

"In the last five years we focused on reducing the gap and being above Arsenal. Now we must be focused on winning titles."

While Pochettino has been able to make Spurs more competitive, he has seen his hands tied in the transfer market of late.

An exciting squad has been pieced together, but no additions were made in the summer of 2018 or in the last winter window.

That is because funds were being pumped into the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With a move to a new home having been made the belief is that Pochettino will be freed to recruit once more, but the South American is not convinced the purse strings will be loosened.

Instead, he believes the club will need to continue building long term when it comes to challenging the likes of big-spending and .

Pochettino added: “Of course, the reality is that it is difficult to compete with another club that are only focusing on improving the squad.

“Maybe I can wait, because in my career I am young, but with the players it is different.”

Spurs sit third in the Premier League table at present, with another top-four finish almost secured, and are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League – where they trail Ajax 1-0 heading into a must-win return date in Amsterdam on Wednesday.