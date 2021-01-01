Pochettino picks out Mbappe as easiest player to manage as PSG boss lauds 'unbelievable' talent

The former Southampton and Tottenham boss is enjoying working with a World Cup winner in France and expects even more to come from the forward

Mauricio Pochettino has worked with some top talent down the years, including Harry Kane and Neymar, but the Paris Saint-Germain boss considers Kylian Mbappe to be his easiest player to manage.

A 22-year-old World Cup winner is currently working under an Argentine tactician at Parc des Princes.

Questions are being asked of how long that relationship will continue for, as a France international forward sees a move elsewhere mooted, but Pochettino is revelling in his opportunity to aid the development of a global superstar.

What has been said?

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino has told BT Sport of coaching Mbappe: "It's so easy to work with him.

"He's only 22 but so mature and in his mind it is just about working, playing and scoring goals.

"It's also easy to communicate because his Spanish is fantastic and his English is amazing. He's very easy to work with, very humble and a lovely guy.

"It's impossible not to love him, and on the pitch he is unbelievable with his talent. In 11 or 12 years as a coach he is maybe the easiest player I have managed."

Will Pochettino be working with Mbappe in 2021-22?

PSG are doing all they can to get a prized asset tied down on fresh terms.

Mbappe's current contract in the French capital is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and no extension has been agreed despite regular rounds of talks being held.

That situation is keeping the likes of Real Madrid interested, with the Blancos making no secret of their desire to add another 'Galactico' to their books.

Mbappe would fit that mould, with a man who has already won three Ligue 1 titles and helped his country to conquer the world hitting 102 goals for PSG through just 119 appearances.

The bigger picture

Further success for PSG could help to convince Mbappe to remain in his current surroundings.

They are currently readying themselves for the second leg of a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

Pochettino's men lead that contest 3-2, with Mbappe bagging a brace at the Allianz Arena, but they will be expecting the reigning European champions to hit back when taking to French soil on Tuesday.

